Bulgaria’s Premier: All Closed Facilities to Open Doors Stepwise as of 21 December

The best anti-crisis measure is to open everything on 21 December

"So far, we have given over BGN 1.1 billion to support small and medium-sized enterprises. The best anti-crisis measure is to open all businesses on a step-by-step basis as of 21 December," said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who visited a bread factory together with Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva.

'On December 14, if we keep up with the current figures, we'll open the nurseries and kindergartens and that's conditional. On 21 December, we're opening the others," the Prime Minister said.

"The solution is either to cope with this crisis together or go bankrupt. The number of people who have recovered is already high. We are expecting the vaccines await to come any day now - whoever wants, will get vaccinated voluntarily and go on working. There is no way not to work and someone else to pay 80/0 salaries for each business. It's a very populist idea, it would be very nice, but we can't afford it We pursue with the measures, we will not leave the business without help," Borissov was adamant.

 


