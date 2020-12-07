Bulgarian Road Agency: Motorist to Be Careful, Rain Turns into Snow

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Road Agency: Motorist to Be Careful, Rain Turns into Snow pexels.com

The Road Agency is warning motorists to drive carefully, as Weather Service forecasts rain turning into snowfor overnight and tomorrow in high-mountain regions.

Drivers should make sure their vehicle have right tyres, drive at appropriate speed and with caution, observe the necessary distance and avoid risky overtaking, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) urged.

RIA also reminds that cars which are not prepared for winter conditions block traffic, make it difficult for everyone else to travel and hamper the operation of snow cleaning vehicles.

The Road Agency also announced that driving at the 73 km of Hemus motorway in the direction of Varna requires special caution due to an emergency situation caused by a heavy goods vehicle.

 

 

