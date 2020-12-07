Bulgaria’s President: Elections Should Be Held on 28 March

Politics » ELECTIONS | December 7, 2020, Monday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President: Elections Should Be Held on 28 March president.bg

 

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria should be on March 28, President Rumen Radev said.

"Elections must be held in due course with delivered and licensed voting machines and with all measures needed to guarantee the right of every Bulgarian to vote," the president added.

Rumen Radev said this in response to a journalistic question after he and Vice President Iliyana Yotova honored the memory of Nikola Vaptsarov in front of the poet's monument in Sofia.

The President also said that the necessary conditions must be created by all state bodies on which this depends: electoral administration, executive and legislative authority, BTA reported.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, President Radev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria