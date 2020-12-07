Bulgaria’s President: Elections Should Be Held on 28 March

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria should be on March 28, President Rumen Radev said.

"Elections must be held in due course with delivered and licensed voting machines and with all measures needed to guarantee the right of every Bulgarian to vote," the president added.

Rumen Radev said this in response to a journalistic question after he and Vice President Iliyana Yotova honored the memory of Nikola Vaptsarov in front of the poet's monument in Sofia.

The President also said that the necessary conditions must be created by all state bodies on which this depends: electoral administration, executive and legislative authority, BTA reported.