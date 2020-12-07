Winter Tourist Season in Greece on Brink of Failure

Business | December 7, 2020, Monday
Winter Tourist Season in Greece on Brink of Failure

Winter tourism in Greece is at risk of failure because of the restrictive measures introduced in the country. Because of the ban on movement between different regions, winter sports lovers refuse to travel outside Greece for the holidays.

Greek winter resorts remain without tourists this winter, hotel owners report. Even limited bookings for the New Year holidays have already been cancelled, after several statements by a government spokesman that the country's epidemic situation does not allow the restriction on leaving the area of residence to be lifted.

Winter sports lovers are not able to travel abroad either and cancel bookings, travel agencies report.

After a difficult summer season, Greek tourism is also entering a zero-profit winter, according to the Association of Hoteliers in Greece.

Hotel owners believe that if it is allowed to carry out a rapid test for Covid-19 upon arrival of tourists, there will still be customers. Nevertheless, the government does not accept this option as a guarantee for the safety of tourists.

Negotiations between Greek travel agencies and world tour operators are ongoing on the condition that a mass vaccination will begin soon, the tourism sector reports. A new formula for optimal security of religious tourism in Greece, which provides a large part of the revenue, is being considered.

greece, winter season, tourism
