Chief Health Inspector: Big Stores in Bulgaria Will Be Closed Too If Crowds Gather There

There is no way to predict what vaccine will come and in what quantities. Vaccination schedules are worked out in order to know which groups have a priority. That's what Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev said on bTV. He added that at the moment the choice between the already available vaccines is out of the question because it is too early.

We're ready for the vaccination. Every Regional Health Inspectorate will have a freezer where the vaccine will be stored. One freezer, I think, costs about BGN 20,000-30,000. At the moment we have two very large freezers, which are so large that they can store the entire amount of 125,000 vaccines initially, Kunchev noted.

Asked if people who recovered from Coronavirus should be vaccinated, Kunchev replied that it depends on how long ago we contracted the virus. If we got infected two or three weeks ago, there's no need, but we don't know how long we'll be protected. The vaccine gives an additional boost to immunity. But if someone decides to make a test for antibodies and the result is positive, and then decides not to be vaccinated, they will not get vaccinated, Kunchev added.

If you get vaccinated during the incubation period and then get sick, it is natural that you will say, well, I was vaccinated, but I got sick, it means the reason is the vaccine, Kunchev explained.

We do not know how long the vaccine will protect us, this is not clear as of yet, Kunchev added. There will be a choice when larger quantities of vaccines come, until then no one can guarantee what vaccine will appear on the market, Kunchev also pointed out.

Bulgaria is not the most infected, “darkest” part of Europe on the charts. In Bulgaria, only Gabrovo and Kyustendil are designated with dark color, that is, with the most cases. If this slight decline continues, if we stop going shopping in big stores for Christmas gifts, this decline will continue sharply, Kunchev also stressed.

As for people crowding in queues in front of the stores, Kunchev said he could not understand why there is not at least one representative of the RHI authorized to impose fines. I wonder at the people who throng there. There has to be personal responsibility for your family. Let's not forget that we're in the middle of a pandemic, and it's stupid to visit crowdy places. If the big stores don't deal with the crowds right away then we'll close them too. Beautiful Christmas things and shopping are no more important than health.

Whether and what will be opened on 21 December depends on whether the measures are respected and yield results.