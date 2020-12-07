COVID 19: Bulgaria Could Require Those Arriving from Abroad to be Vaccinated

Bulgaria may impose obligation on those arriving from abroad to have a vaccine in order to enter the country. This became clear from a statement of Prof. Krassimir Gigov, appointed Chairman of the National Vaccination Headquarters. However, he did not specify when this measure could enter into force and whether it would apply to all foreigners or whether there would be relief for EU citizens.

He added that the first vaccines will arrive in Bulgaria on December 27th, 28th and 29th. Immediately after that, the vaccination of all those who work on the first line begins. About 60,000 people will be able to benefit from the first batch, as two doses will be used for each vaccinated person, and the total number of vaccines in the first delivery is 125,000.

"Lists are being prepared by general practitioners with the names of patients who want to be immunized. There are no first, second and third, there are main groups that will be vaccinated," Gigov added. He explained that the different phases of vaccination will not necessarily be one after the other, but will be done in parallel.