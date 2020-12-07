COVID-19 Death Toll in France Crosses 55,000 Mark

World » EU | December 7, 2020, Monday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 Death Toll in France Crosses 55,000 Mark

More than 55,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said in a statement.

France's coronavirus death toll amounts to 55,155 people, 175 of them have died in the past 24 hours, the agency said. In total, 2,292,497 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country, with 11,022 infections confirmed over the past day.
Over 8,560 people have been admitted to hospitals in the past week. (ANI/Sputnik)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, France
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria