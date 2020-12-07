Dr. Branzalov, BMU: Covid-19 Vaccine Is Already in Bulgaria

We have no demands yet for more resignations. We want to find solutions to conceptual problems – for example, for free PCR tests, which should have been promoted faster. There's a problem communicating with the National Health insurance Fund (NHIF). There has to be flexibility during the negotiations. This was stated on BNT by the Vice President of the Bulgarian Medical Union (BMU) Dr. Nikolay Branzalov.

“We remind that the Bulgarian Medical Union addressed Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with a open letter claiming that the National Health Insurance Fund ignored the seriousness of the situation with the pandemic. According to the BMU, each of the anti-epidemic measures announced by the National Operative Staff or Council of Ministers enters into force with an extremely long delay, "due to purposeful attempts at delay, bureaucratic approach and administrative setbacks on the part of the NHIF management. "

Electronic referrals for a PCR test are already available, Dr Branzalov revealed.

"There will be a study to find out of what percentage of GPs want to get vaccinated against Coronavirus, but it is already known that there are medics willing to do it," he said.

"We have to start somewhere to combat the Coronavirus. Well, the vaccine is in Bulgaria,it's already a fact. There are 20,000 doses for 60,000 people who would like to be inoculated. Vaccination will begin two or three days after the European Medicines Agency is ready with the required formalities," Dr. Branzalov revealed.

"Some days ago I asked ten people in my office if they would get vaccinated, nine of them gave a positive response," said the Deputy President of the BMU.

"It's not a problem if a person is asymptomatic and a vaccine is administered," the doctor replied when asked if a negative test will be required for vaccination.

'Vaccines won't be mandatory now, but it will get as so far as being banned from traveling to certain countries without Coronavirus vaccination. And this is only natural - every country wants to protect its citizens," the Deputy President of the BMU commentators.

We will provide full information about the side effects of the vaccine, but I do not believe there will be any, concluded Dr. Nikolay Branzalov