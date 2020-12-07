COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 577 New Cases, 94378 Active Cases

December 7, 2020, Monday
The newly infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 577 people in 1424 PCR tests, according to the Unified Information Portal. In the same period of time, 1573 people were cured and 68 new victims of the virus.

The active cases of the infection in our country are currently 94,378, of which 7,000 people are treated in hospital. 516 patients are in intensive care units. The newly discovered cases of COVID-19 in Sofia are 190, 126 are registered in Varna and 85 - in Burgas.

