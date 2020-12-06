Baby Boom in Bulgaria During the Pandemic

A mini baby boom in Sofia and Plovdiv was reported after the first lockdown. 30% more babies were born in October and 20% in November. Expectations for a real birth boom are for this month (December).

"Definitely more babies are born in the second half of the year. We have about a hundred more newborns compared to this period in 2019, "said Dr. Gergana Kolarova, director of the First General Hospital" St. Sofia ".

According to her, COVID-19 has strengthened the fears of expectant mothers. "In principle, there are no risks for the baby. A pregnant woman should take care of herself. She is not ill, but her immunity is lowered. It is good for future mothers to do a test for the amount of Vitamin D in the blood, "explained the doctor. According to her, pregnant women should only consult their doctor and not get information from uncertain sources. So far, 4 babies have been born in St. Sophia to mothers infected with coronavirus.