COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2037 New Cases, 79 Deaths
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 2037 with 5 986 PCR tests performed for the last 24 hours. 996 are newly treated, 79 are dead, 516 are in the intensive care unit, according to the Unified Information Portal. Most new cases are in Sofia and Varna.
