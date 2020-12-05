Are You Suffering from a Seasonal Allergy?

Around 8-10% of adults in the US have a seasonal allergy which can make certain times of the year difficult to say the least. While the rest of the population are enjoying sunshine, beautiful flowers, and birds in the trees, allergy sufferers are battling their own immune system as it overreacts to a trigger in their environment. Often inaccurately referred to as hay fever, seasonal allergies are typically linked to pollen which is released at specific times of the year. If you suspect that you may be struggling with an undiagnosed seasonal allergy, this guide may help you to identify the cause.

Common symptoms of a seasonal allergy

The most common symptoms of a seasonal allergy include itchy and/or watery eyes, congestion (ears, nose, or chest), runny nose, puffy eyelids, or an itchy throat. While less common, you may also experience coughing, wheezing, unusual difficulty maintaining physical stamina, and/or a mild headache.

Seasonal allergies will usually strike at the same time of the year each year and are typically triggered by a pollen allergy in spring, summer, or the fall. If your symptoms are worse during the winter, you may be allergic to indoor dust mites or mold which can become worse in warm and humid properties.

Allergies, or a cold?

Sometimes it can be difficult to tell the difference between the symptoms of an allergy and a common cold as there is some overlap, for example, you may be coughing or feel congested in both cases. However, if you also feel fatigue, persistent headache, aches in the body, or a sore (not itchy) throat, you may be suffering from a cold rather than an allergy. A cold will ease in 7-10 days in most cases, while an allergy response will stick around until it is treated, or the trigger is removed.

When do your symptoms strike?

Symptoms of a seasonal allergy will strike at a similar time of the year, usually between spring and fall depending on your triggers. In spring, tree pollen is released, while the summer can be a problem for people with grass pollen allergies, and the fall brings weed pollen. Winter is not linked to pollen allergies as plants do not pollinate during this season, so if you are struggling with allergy symptoms, it may be due to pet dander, dust mites, or mold.

How to relieve seasonal allergies

Many people find that over-the-counter medications such as Pataday eye drops, decongestant nasal sprays, and other antihistamines are enough to relieve their symptoms (while trying to limit contact with their triggers where possible). For people with severe allergies, doctors can give allergy shots or steroid medication.

Other coping strategies include wearing a filter mask outside, staying indoors on high pollen count days, washing your hair and skin every day, and investing in an air purifier for your home.

Think you have an allergy?

If you suspect that you have an allergy to something, but you are not sure what, contact your doctor. They should be able to refer you for blood or skin tests which will determine what you are allergic to so you can take steps to avoid your trigger(s).