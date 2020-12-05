COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3614 New Cases, 147 Deaths

Bulgaria: 3614 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours in 9 530 PCR tests. This is shown by the data in the Unified Information Portal.

2536 people were cured during the last day, 147 died. More than 6700 patients remain in the hospitals, 504 people are in the intensive care unit.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 187; Burgas - 257; Varna - 249; Veliko Tarnovo - 97; Vidin - 21; Vratsa - 135; Gabrovo - 76; Dobrich - 55; Kardzhali - 26; Kyustendil - 117; Lovech - 40; Montana - 56; Pazardzhik - 99; Pernik - 67; Pleven - 110; Plovdiv - 380; Razgrad - 24; Ruse - 130; Silistra - 94; Sliven - 102; Smolyan - 34; Sofia region - 92; Sofia (city) - 675; Stara Zagora - 223; Targovishte - 18; Haskovo - 109; Shumen - 76; Yambol - 65.