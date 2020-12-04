National bank will release gold coin "Rozhdestvo Hristovo".

As of December 7, 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank has released a gold commemorative coin on the theme of "Rozhdestvo Hristovo" (Birth of Christ) from the series "Bulgarian Iconography". The price of the coin is 1300 BGN.

The coin will be sold in the Bulgarian National Bank – on two cash desks at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Sq. and four desks in the Cash Center of the BNB at 10 Mihail Tenev Str., as well as in offices and branches of DSK Bank, First Investment Bank, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) and Texim Bank.

Until December 9 including, each client (natural or legal person) will be able to buy from BNB up to 2 coins.

After that the restrictions will be removed.