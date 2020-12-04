Bulgarian National Bank Releases New Gold Coin: Birth of Christ

Society | December 4, 2020, Friday // 20:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Releases New Gold Coin: Birth of Christ BNB

National bank will release gold coin "Rozhdestvo Hristovo".

As of December 7, 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank will release a gold commemorative coin on the theme of "Rozhdestvo Hristovo" (Birth of Christ) from the series "Bulgarian Iconography". The price of the coin is 1300 BGN.

The coin will be sold in the Bulgarian National Bank – on two cash desks at  1 Knyaz Alexander I Sq. and four desks in the Cash Center of the BNB at 10 Mihail Tenev Str., as well as in offices and branches of DSK Bank, First Investment Bank, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) and Texim Bank.

 Until December 9 including, each client (natural or legal person) will be able to buy from BNB up to 2 coins.

 After that the restrictions will be removed.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria