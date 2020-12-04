Experts Warn: Covid-19 May Cause Deadly Immune Disorders
According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has documented 2,402,949 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic
The novel coronavirus may cause immune disorders, which can be fatal, President of the Dmitry Rogachev National Medical Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology Alexander Rumyantsev said during a press conference on Friday.
"This new disease has completely different pathogenesis than the infections we are familiar with. This disease causes immune disorders that lead to people’s death. So right now, we are working on using our experience and knowledge to treat these patients," he said.
According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has documented 2,402,949 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic; 1,888,752 patients have recovered and 42,176 have died./TASS
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Medical Union Insists on Urgent Meeting with Prime Minister
- » Chief Health Inspector: Coronavirus Morbidity Rate in Bulgaria Is Already Lower
- » Medics Warn: Self-Treatment with Aspirin May Cause Haemorrhages
- » Bulgarian Medics: Will Vaccines Relieve Burden on Health System?
- » Bulgarian GPs: Antibiotics Are Not Remedy for Coronavirus
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3280 New Cases, 156 Deaths