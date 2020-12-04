Bulgaria: Vasil Bozhkov May Start off His Gambling Business Again

Vasil Bozhkov's gambling business could rise from the ashes after his companies won a series of lawsuits against the now-closed State Gambling Commission and began to get their licenses revoked. This shows a Mediapool investigation into the cases brought by the authorities against his gambling business.

Bozhkov's companies were sued as taxes, fees and interest payments the amount of nearly BGN 700 million were overdue retroactively and his lottery projects were closed. The 7777.bg site decided to cease its activities on its own because of the imposed bans by the National Revenu Agency, and Eurofootball was left without a license because of the unpaid fees and taxes.

In the past months, however, the state has not been able to prove in court its first charge against Bozhkov – for the unpaid obligations to the Fisc. Moreover, taxpayer-backed public authorities suffer a loss after a loss in the courtroom.

In the past few months, the Administrative Court – Sofia City has annulled a number of decisions of the State Gambling Commission (meanwhile closed) which revoked the gambling licenses of Bozhkov's companies. As early as March, the Gambling Commission decided to temporarily revoke the gambling permits of Bozhkov's companies, claiming that they owed hundreds of millions to the Fisc. At the same time, the National Revenue Agency has issued certificates to companies that they owe nothing.