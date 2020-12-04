Sofia Theater: Love Is Emergency Situation, Pandemic or Not

Zdrava Kamenova, Stefania Koleva and Bogdana Trifonova – the three great actresses who created a wonderful and funny spectacle "State of Emergency", carried some of their mood and lines on air of Radio Sofia.

"We wanted to counter all the unpleasant emotions we experienced during the epidemic. And as we talked and grumbled with Bogdana (Trifonova) and our partners at home, we said to each other: Why not offer these conversations to our audience...", shared on air Zdrava Kamenova commenting on the birth of the show’s idea. 'We thought we were going to offer something frivolous, but it turned out to be exactly what viewers needed.'

"In turn, Stefania Koleva explained how when watching the show she was overwhelmed with the improvisations in front of an audience and after the offer to join, she accepted gladly and without hesitation...

The Stage Fright team holds a competition in which everyone is invited describe their love story – absurd, moving, impossible...

Thus, the best stories will become the basis of the next episode in the epidemic situation - "Emergency Love Situation".

In fact, the story does not have to have happened exactly in quarantine time, because love in itself is enough shock to be described as a state of emergency, Bogdana Trifonova specified on the spot and in time.

"We will always hear stories of love, no matter how many words have been said before. Everyone is going through it, everyone is excited about love," Bogey added, saying there are already love stories sent in that can be recreated on stage.