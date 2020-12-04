Bulgarian Parliament: Covid-19 Vaccines VAT Exempt

Covid-19 vaccines to be exempt from VAT, the lawmakers adopted new text at first reading.

Zero indirect levy is also envisaged for medical products for in-vitro diagnostics of Covid-19 and for services closely related to such vaccines and devices.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) upheld the changes, but described them as political propaganda after the government announced that vaccines would be free for people anyway:

"Why do you bother us with these things just to gain some popularity, after 20% come out of the left pocket and go to the right one. Please, explain why using this trick. Because if the state is going to pay, it is absolutely pointless", addressed the ruling majority Rumen Gechev from the BSP.