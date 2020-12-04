Chief Health Inspector: Coronavirus Morbidity Rate in Bulgaria Is Already Lower

The Coronavirus morbidity rate in Bulgaria is already lower. We have moved one point lower and are now 12th in the EU rankings, Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev announced at a briefing of the National Operative Staff. Nevertheless, Kunchev explained that it is still too early to rejoice. He added that we continue to be the first by mortality figures and expressed hope that the new measures would change that soon.

Again, it was stressed that the vaccination would be voluntary and free. At the same time, it was reported that each country and company will decide whether to order mandatory vaccination.

Positive changes are fragile and are in the initial phase. But there are first signs of improvement. Bulgaria came down one place by morbidity and is now in 12th place in EU.

Still, the mortality rate within a 14-day period is high. It is too early to draw conclusions, but the measures will work, he said.

The first region that came out of the red zone and is already in the orange is Kardzhali region.

There has not yet been a reduction in the number of people hospitalized, but this is a process in which we expect positive news, said Angel Kunchev.

Whenever an epidemic begins, if a vaccine is available vaccination starts immediately, he added.

Those who were vaccinated will be protected. If we want the community to be protected, we need 70% of the population to be inoculated.