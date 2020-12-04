LIVE: Health Minister Presents the Order of Vaccination in Bulgaria

"Bulgaria's national vaccination plan has been developed by a working group together with specialists. WHO guidelines and Member States' plans have been used. It is compliant with the Bulgarian healthcare. It is dynamic and consistent with the situation ", announced the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

Phases for vaccination of Bulgarian citizens have been developed.

The first includes the medical staff from the medical establishments for inpatient and outpatient care, health care specialists, dentists, pharmacists, assistant pharmacists. A total of 243,600 people.

Second phase - pedagogues, users of social services and employees in mink farms - 112,080 people.

Third phase - employees involved in state maintenance activities, such as those in the water sector. Their number depends on the lists prepared by the RHI.

Fourth phase - adults aged 65 and over and people with concomitant diseases. The expected number is 1,800,000.

Fifth phase - vulnerable groups because of their way of life. The number will be determined again on the basis of prepared lists.

There will be six vaccination regions in the country, said Prof. Angelov. RHI-Vratsa is responsible for Region 1, RHI - Veliko Tarnovo for region 2, RHI - Varna, District 4 - Sofia RHI, for region 5 - RHI - Plovdiv, for region 6 - RHI - Burgas.

Today in "Bulbio" will be installed two refrigerators for vaccines, and by the end of the day there will be one in the Sofia RHI. The device is expected to be installed in RHI-Burgas on Saturday.

The first meeting of the National Vaccination Headquarters will be held today at 3 p.m. The goals are acceptance, observance of the conditions of the vaccines and specification of the expected contingents for vaccination, specified Prof. Gigov.

"We expect that the headquarters will fulfill its tasks. Many points that will be considered have been consulted with the relevant medical and branch organizations ", added his chief.

The Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev noted that Bulgaria has dropped one place in terms of morbidity in the European Union. So we already occupy 11th position.

"Unfortunately, the 14-day mortality rate is high and we are in first place on this indicator. I am convinced that if we follow the measures, we will manage ", said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

Kunchev added that the vaccine will be used as soon as it appears. He made it clear again that she would be voluntary.

The Minister of Health clarified that 51% of the beds for patients without complications are occupied. 40% is the occupancy of beds for people in need of intensive care. The highest percentage of filled beds is in Shumen and Yambol.