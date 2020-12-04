The Monolith Mystery Continues: Metal Pillar Suddenly Appears in California

Tourists in California are flocking to yet another metal monolith that popped up on top of Pine Mountain, days after similar pillars in Romania and Utah were removed from their posts.

Dozen of local hikers made the trek to the top of the mountain in Atascadero to snap a photo with the pillar, which mysteriously showed up on Wednesday.

The obelisk appears to be made out of stainless steel, welded together at each of its three corners and using rivets that are attached to the side panels. It stands at 10ft tall and 18inches wide, the Atascadero News reports.

The monolith at Pine Mountain is not attached to the ground, different from the one in Utah. It is estimated to weigh less than 100 kg, making it easy to push over.

The City of Atascadero is aware of the object's existence but it is unknown what will come of it.

It is the only remaining mystery monolith as ones in Romania and a Utah desert have already been removed after their brief stints of notoriety.

On Tuesday, images emerged of four men working in the dead of night to remove the strange, triangular pillar from the desert in Utah.