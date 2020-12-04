Bulgarian Medics: Will Vaccines Relieve Burden on Health System?

Prof. Yordanka Stoilova: We need to convince the community to return to normalcy

"Pirogov" emergency hospital has been operating at full steam since the beginning of the pandemic. I can't say there's much change. What makes an impression is the retention of the plateau in the number of infected, "explained to BNR Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, President of the Sofia College of the Bulgarian Medical Union.

The imposition of the restrictive measures would relieve the burden on the health system, he said. "I very much hope that within some ten days the result will be felt."

The hospital will certainly be ready to start vaccination, Dr. Medzhidiev said. There is a possibility to store vaccines in "Pirogov". The teams that will carry out this vaccination are yet to be specified.

Dr. Medzhidiev pointed out that a huge financial resource has been poured into the production of vaccines against Coronavirus worldwide. There are already over 1 million vaccinated in China and good results are observed, the specialist added. In his words, vaccination will also affect the pressure on the medical institutions in Bulgaria.

"Vaccines are the most stringently controlled bio product and they've had a long history," said Prof . Yordanka Stoilova, lecturer at the University of Plovdiv, representative of the Bulgarian Scientific Society for Epidemiology of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases.

"Vaccine prophylaxis is the tool that will affect the course and intensity of this pandemic process," she said.

In medicine, there are discussions about what percentage of coverage a vaccine should have to affect a disease. "The maximum is considered to be at 70%," added Prof. Stoilova, but she thinks 60% coverage in the current case would be good.

Modern vaccines use superior biotechnology, the epidemiologist said. "Immunocompetent cells are constantly being built in our organism. We are constantly armed with weapons that protect us."

"The mortality rate from Covid-19 is high, but it is mostly older patients who die. We must now assess the benefits and risks. What is the benefit and what is the risk of vaccination accordingly", pointed out Yordanka Stoilova.

"We need to convince the public. Otherwise, we're not going back to normalcy.