Bulgarian GPs: Antibiotics Are Not Remedy for Coronavirus

90% of general practitioners do not believe that COVID-19 diagnosis is the reason for the prescription of antibiotics, shows an online poll launched on 22 November, in which by nearly 700 GPs took part.

"We have asked a question about antibiotics and to our delight, the results show that colleagues do not abuse the use of antibiotics - to the question of whether the onset of the disease gives grounds to prescribe antibiotics about 90% have answered "categorically no"," Assoc. Prof. Lyubomir Kirov, Chairman of the Association of General Practitioners said in "The Day Begins" talk show on the Bulgarian National TV.

According to him, antibiotics are often demonized and their prescription at an appropriate time is quite justified.

The most common first symptom of Coronavirus is the running temperature, the most common temperature is 37.5 or 38 degrees. It usually lasts between 5 and 10 days.

Loss of taste and sense of smell is not so rare, but it usually occurs after the third day. It happens more often in younger people, but can also happen in adults.

"With the loss of taste and sense of smell, the disease develops significantly milder. This can last from one week to a month," added Assoc. Prof. Kirov.

According to the survey, people contact their personal doctors between the second and fifth days. The Associate Professor urged doctors to contact them on day one because it matters for the identification of the virus.

"They are hesitant because the virus enters more timidly, more elegantly into us, but the problems it can create are huge," Kirov was adamant.

According to the poll, general practitioners en masse believe that rapid antigen tests should be used as an equivalent, that is, patients can be hospitalized for complications, diagnosed on the basis of these tests.