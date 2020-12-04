Bulgarian team CSKA-Sofia Remains Goalless in Europa League

Cluj and CSKA-Sofia finished 0-0 in a match of the fifth round in the group stage of the Europa League.

Overall, the Bulgarian team was the better of the two teams, especially in the second half, and should regret not winning for the first time in the group.

This happened due to two missed chances by Ali Sow, who once again showed that he lacks concentration in front of goal.

Thus, CSKA-Sofia won the second point, but despite it remains in last place in the group and the only team in UEFA competitions this season which have not scored a goal. The next opponent of the Reds will be Roma, when the Bulgarian team will look for the first goal, as so far it has a goal difference of 0: 6.