Bulgarian team CSKA-Sofia Remains Goalless in Europa League

Sports | December 4, 2020, Friday // 09:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian team CSKA-Sofia Remains Goalless in Europa League

Cluj and CSKA-Sofia finished 0-0 in a match of the fifth round in the group stage of the Europa League.

Overall, the Bulgarian team was the better of the two teams, especially in the second half, and should regret not winning for the first time in the group.

This happened due to two missed chances by  Ali Sow, who once again showed that he lacks concentration in front of goal.

Thus, CSKA-Sofia won the second point, but despite it remains in last place in the group and the only team in UEFA competitions this season which have not scored a goal. The next opponent of the Reds will be Roma, when the Bulgarian team will look for the first goal, as so far it has a goal difference of 0: 6.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria