Bulgaria: Policeman Died in an Accident near Nova Zagora

A policeman died in an accident near Nova Zagora last night.

He and his team responded to a call for traffic accident without casualties.

While being the place of the accident, the police car was hit by another car - with a 39-year-old driver from Stara Zagora. The policeman was injured in the collision.

He was transported to MHAT-Sliven hospital with severe injuries, where he later died. The police car had its lights on in a special mode. The 39-year-old driver who caused the accident has minor injuries.