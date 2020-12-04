Bulgaria: Policeman Died in an Accident near Nova Zagora
A policeman died in an accident near Nova Zagora last night.
He and his team responded to a call for traffic accident without casualties.
While being the place of the accident, the police car was hit by another car - with a 39-year-old driver from Stara Zagora. The policeman was injured in the collision.
He was transported to MHAT-Sliven hospital with severe injuries, where he later died. The police car had its lights on in a special mode. The 39-year-old driver who caused the accident has minor injuries.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Chief Health Inspector: Coronavirus Morbidity Rate in Bulgaria Is Already Lower
- » Bulgarian Cinema Will Receive BGN 10 Million More Yearly
- » Medics Warn: Self-Treatment with Aspirin May Cause Haemorrhages
- » The Monolith Mystery Continues: Metal Pillar Suddenly Appears in California
- » Bulgarian Medics: Will Vaccines Relieve Burden on Health System?
- » Bulgarian GPs: Antibiotics Are Not Remedy for Coronavirus