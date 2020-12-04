Bulgaria: Policeman Died in an Accident near Nova Zagora

Society | December 4, 2020, Friday // 08:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Policeman Died in an Accident near Nova Zagora

A policeman died in an accident near Nova Zagora last night.

He and his team responded to a call for traffic accident without casualties.

While being the place of the accident, the police car was hit by another car - with a 39-year-old driver from Stara Zagora. The policeman was injured in the collision.

He was transported to MHAT-Sliven hospital with severe injuries, where he later died. The police car had its lights on in a special mode. The 39-year-old driver who caused the accident has minor injuries.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria