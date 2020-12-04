WebWatcher - Is It an Alternative to mSpy?

Often parents are conflicted between different parental control and cellphone monitoring apps as there are dozens of them available online. WebWatcher is one of the emerging spy apps but the real question is if it is good enough to compete with the spying app leader - that is mSpy. If you search online, you will find mixed WebWatcher reviews with some people suggesting it to be good enough while some claiming that it doesn't cut it when it comes to cell phone monitoring.

Mixed reviews generally mean that while the app was able to meet certain people's expectations, it is not an all-around option for the general population. That being said, we did a brief assessment of WebWatcher so we can draw a fair comparison of the app with mSpy.

Key Features of WebWatcher

There is a multitude of features and functionalities that make WebWatcher a tempting option for many parents and partners including the following:

Access history of SMS messages and call logs

Take screenshots of everything on Android (doesn't work on Apple devices)

Monitor browser history of the target device

Track photo gallery and live GPS location

Monitor many social media apps including Instagram, Messenger, TikTok, Viber, WhatsApp, and more

What's Good About WebWatcher Spy App?

Decent Set of Features - If you are a concerned parent or a worried spouse, the app offers enough features for you to ensure the safety of your child or find out whether your partner is cheating on you or not.

Economical Pricing - Although there's no multiple device support, pricing for single device starts at $39.00 a month but if you are paying for an annual subscription, it goes down to only $10.00 a month which is quite reasonable.

Easy Installation - While there are a few steps, WebWatcher claims that it doesn't take more than 5 minutes to install the app and that's quite close to the truth. Note that the app is not available on the Play Store and WebWatcher shares a download link directly with you.

User-Friendly - When it comes to usage of the app, it is intuitive and convenient to use with a short learning curve. Any parent can navigate and maneuver the app with ease.

What's Bad About WebWatcher Spy App?

Only Single Device Support - If you have more than one children, you will need to purchase a separate plan for each of their devices. This can be quite off-putting for parents who want an easy multi-device plan.

No Screenshot Feature on iOS - Although the feature is available on Android, the app is not capable of capturing and sending screenshots to you on iOS devices.

Only Tracks Incoming Texts - There is no support for viewing what texts are being sent and you can only see and monitor incoming messages. Once again a limitation that may make a conversation hard to understand.

Limited Functionality All-Around - Similarly, the app cannot track Snapchat and Tinder which are the riskiest when it comes to sexting and children being exposed to sexual predators and pedophiles. It only shows the name of the person who is texting your kid. The app is also not compatible with YouTube.

Final Word

As you can see, while there is potential with some decent features and affordable pricing, WebWatcher falls well short of mSpy when it comes to features and functionality. Restrictions like no iOS screenshots, tracking only incoming texts, and no support for monitoring Snapchat and Tinder make the app a difficult choice for parents who are worried about their children. The mSpy monitoring solution is still a better option for them.