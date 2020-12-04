COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3280 New Cases, 156 Deaths

3 280 are the new cases of COVID-19 in our country for the last 24 hours. 9,082 PCR tests were performed. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 36 percent of those surveyed gave a positive result.

550 are the new cases in Sofia, followed by Burgas with 378, Varna with 359 and Plovdiv with 321 cases.

6,766 patients are hospitalized, 523 are in intensive care units. There were 1,935 people cured per day and 156 deaths.