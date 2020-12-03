GERB Proposes Special Prosecutor to Investigate Prosecutor General

Bulgaria: GERB Proposes Special Prosecutor to Investigate Prosecutor General pixabay.com

The MPs of the ruling party GERB announced a new legislative initiative offering the creation of a new figure in the judicial system – a prosecutor investigating the Prosecutor General, reports  BGNES.

The legislative initiative is related to changes in the Criminal Procedure Code and the Judicial System Act, explained lawyer of the ruling party Desislava Atanasova, the smaller coalition partner "United Patriots" will participate in it.

The procedure for the election of this Special Prosecutor is scheduled to start within 3 months after the entry into force of the amendments, and the right to a proposal will have at least six members of the Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council. The choice itself will be made by the plenary meeting of the judicial HR experts.

Atanasova explained that the law will set out a number of special criteria for taking up this post.

Her colleague Krasimir Tsipov explained how this idea of changes in the legislation is different from that announced by the Council of Ministers at the end of last year. First, the new legal figure will be chosen by the Plenum, not by the Prosecutor's College, and second,  any lawsuits against the Prosecutor General will be brought before the Specialized Criminal Court. "In this way, I believe that we will respond to all the recommendations we have received from the European Commission and the Venice Commission, as well as comply with the interpretative decision of the Constitutional Court," Tsipov explained. /BGNES

 

 

 

Tags: Bulgaria, GERB, Prosecutor General
