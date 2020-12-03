Bulgaria: Milena Todorova Named Best Athlete of National Sports Academy

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Stoyan Andonov participated in the award ceremony "Athlete of the Year" 2020 of the National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski".

The prize for best competitor went to Milena Todorova, who won silver and two bronze medals at the world biathlon championships for adolescents and girls in Lenzerheide (Switzerland). The number one among the coaches was her mentor Dr. Mikhail Klechorov, who is a teacher and coach at the Department of Snow Sports, Biathlon sector.

The first place for the para-athletes took winner of the Bulgarian spear-throwing championship Petar Petrov.

"I am happy to attend the awarding of the best athletes of the National Sports Academy (NSA). The Academy has always been, is and will continue to be the greatest hatcher of coaches, athletes and staff who help develop Bulgarian sport", Andonov said in his welcoming speech. He thanked the management of the NSA for being able to create wonderful conditions and help train the Bulgarian athletes.

Among the top ten of the award-winning elite athletes of the NSA also are: Michael Ivanov (motocross), Joanna Ilieva (fencing), Michaela Petkova (athletics), Vasil Vlasov (athletics), Dimitar Isaev (high-board diving), Vanessa Yankova (athletics) Lyubomira Pehlyvanska (biathlon), Krasimir Dormushev (wrestling) and Presian Mihov (sumo/wrestling).

The event took place without the presence of audience and in strict compliance with all anti-epidemic measures.

 

 

