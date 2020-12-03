Earthquake Measuring 5 on Richter Scale Hits Turkey

А magnitude 5 earthquake has struck Turkey's southeastern city of Siirt, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, or AFAD, said Thursday there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake that hit at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) at 8:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. GMT).

A magnitude 5 earthquake is a mid-ranking earthquake that can cause considerable damage, according to The Associated Press.