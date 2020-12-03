European Court of Justice: Bulgaria Breaches Air Pollution Limits

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | December 3, 2020, Thursday // 15:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Court of Justice: Bulgaria Breaches Air Pollution Limits

Europe's highest court on Wednesday said Bulgaria had breached limits for hazardous air pollutants, a ruling environmental groups said would help in their efforts to force countries to take action over poor air quality.

The European Court of Justice said higher concentrations of particulate matter — small dust particles blamed for breathing problems and heart disease — recorded at several sites in Bulgaria from 2007 to 2014 showed severe breaches of EU clean air quality rules.

There were no fines attached to the ruling.

Bulgaria's Environment Ministry said in a statement the use of wood and coal for heating as well as the large number of old cars caused the air pollution in the EU's poorest member state and said it was working with institutions to improve the situation.

"It is necessary to mobilize the efforts of all parties concerned and the active support of the people," it said.

Apart from Bulgaria, the European Union executive has begun legal action against 15 countries over breaches of air quality standards, including particulate matter. The ECJ is currently reviewing a case against Poland.

The ruling, the first time the court has endorsed EU air pollution rules, was seized upon by campaigners as a precedent for other cases.

"The Court of Justice has opened the door for major progress in Europe's fight for clean air and clarified that people's health comes first," said Ugo Taddei, a lawyer for ClientEarth.

The European Commission has estimated premature deaths attributable to air pollution in 2013 at 13,700 in Bulgaria and around 400,000 in the EU as a whole./Europe

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU court, Bulgaria, air pollution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria