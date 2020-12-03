Bulgaria’s Health Minister Will Be Authorized to Impose Mandatory Isolation
At the proposal of the Chief State Health Inspector the Minister of Health, will be authorized to order mandatory isolation for persons suffering from contagious diseases, as well as mandatory quarantine for their contact persons, on the basis of an assessment of the existing epidemic risk and the spread of the respective contagious disease.
This amendment was finally passed by MPs along with other changes in the Public Health Act.
A person diagnosed with contagious disease or a pathogen carrier who refuse to be isolated or interrupt isolation will be punished with a fine of BGN 5,000.
Again with legal changes, the lawmakers allowed the Minister of Health to ban export of medicinal products from the country for a certain period of time, in the event of a declared state of emergency or an emergency epidemic situation.
The aim is to ensure sufficient quantities of medicinal products to meet the health needs of Bulgaria’s population.
