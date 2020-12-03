Bulgaria’s Health Minister Will Be Authorized to Impose Mandatory Isolation

Society » HEALTH | December 3, 2020, Thursday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Health Minister Will Be Authorized to Impose Mandatory Isolation pexels.com

At the proposal of the Chief State Health Inspector the Minister of Health, will be authorized to order mandatory isolation for persons suffering from contagious diseases, as well as mandatory quarantine for their contact persons, on the basis of an assessment of the existing epidemic risk and the spread of the respective contagious disease.

This amendment was finally passed by MPs along with other changes in the Public Health Act.

A person diagnosed with contagious disease or a pathogen carrier who refuse to be isolated or interrupt isolation will be punished with a fine of BGN 5,000.

Again with legal changes, the lawmakers allowed the Minister of Health to ban export of medicinal products from the country for a certain period of time, in the event of a declared state of emergency or an emergency epidemic situation.

The aim is to ensure sufficient quantities of medicinal products to meet the health needs of Bulgaria’s population.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, health minister, state of emergency, isolation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria