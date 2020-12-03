EU Retail Sector Recovers Sooner Than Expected

Business | December 3, 2020, Thursday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EU Retail Sector Recovers Sooner Than Expected pexels.com

 

Euro zone retail sales rallied more than was expected in October, data showed on Thursday, mainly thanks to a surge in online shopping as a second wave of COVID-19 infections arrived.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% month-on-month in October after a 1.7% monthly slump in September, for a 4.3% year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.8% month rise and a 2.7% annual gain.

Eurostat said Internet and mail order sales jumped 6.1% on the month and surged 28.5% year-on-year, offsetting a 2.8 percent monthly and a 14.0% year-on-year fall in sales of clothes and shoes from shops.

Also sales of petrol fell sharply by 3.7% month-on-month and 9.6% year-on-year, a steeper fall than in the previous month, as fewer people travelled because of the pandemic./ Reuters

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, retail sector, recovery, pandemic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria