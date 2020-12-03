Bulgarians Set Aside 25% of Income for Christmas Spending

Bulgarians plan to set aside 25% of their income, or an average of € 269 per household, for festive expenses over Christmas, according to data from the 13th edition of the international Christmas Barometer‘2020 survey.

By this indicator, our country is at the forefront, followed by Romanians and Croats, who plan to set aside 24 and 23% respectively of the disposable monthly household income in the name of the festive spirit.

The main percentage of the budget of the Bulgarians respondents will be spent on groceries – 24% and 18% on winter clothes and shoes. About 8% will go for games and toys, and another 8% to fund children's needs.

Nearly 20,000 households from 11 European countries and Australia took part in the 2020 Christmas Barometer survey. The respondents were aged 18-61 years.

Income is quoted in local currency, with relative Christmas consumption rate calculated on the basis of the ratio of monthly disposable income per family in each country.

The survey shows that the most important thing for the upcoming Christmas holidays for 69% of all respondents is to spend time with their family and loved ones and fully enjoy the Christmas spirit.