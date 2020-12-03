Bulgarian Immunologist Prof. Chorbanov with Worrying News about Covid-19 Vaccines

Society » HEALTH | December 3, 2020, Thursday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Immunologist Prof. Chorbanov with Worrying News about Covid-19 Vaccines pexels.com

There have been critical opinions concerning the Covid-19 vaccines but I can't agree with them. When commenting on such an important topic as COVID-19, there can be no improvisations. We need to listen to scientists first and foremost because most base their reports on very serious data and we need to take into account global research and global trends, Prof. Dr. Andrey Chorbanov, Director of the Department of Immunology at the Institute of Microbiology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said for "Face to Face" talk show on bTV.

“Like all people, I fear the virus too – it would be unreasonable not to be afraid. If I'd known the way I could protect myself, I wouldn't have been so afraid. But we should chose a rational approach rather than emotional. People prefer one opinion and they find eccentric everything different from their own stand,” the immunologist added.

Panic and stress severely affect the immune system. The immune system has one optimum level, but raising it to higher levels  will not lead to better immunity as the immune system works within one normal range, he explained.

According to Prof . Chorbanov antibodies do not cure the Coronavirus, on the contrary – they can even be its conductor.

Antibodies have a negative impact. In how many hospitals Covid patients are treated with blood plasma with antibodies? Enough with these antibodies, they can be a conduit for the virus, he warned.

With regard to COVID-19 vaccines, the immunologist has shared some worrying information:

“Basically, I'll never say vaccines are bad. All these vaccines developed by the world's pharmaceutical companies may be good, but we can't know for sure because of the way the clinical trials were conducted. Personally, I'm worried about the short deadlines. Furthermore, there is no scientific data on these vaccines because they are validated only by protocols. None of the big companies have tested their product on the elderly, pregnant women or those with accompanying diseases. And all of this calls into question how objective everything is,”he commented.

Prof. Chorbanov gave an example of the Ebola vaccine, which has been developed for five years.

"Can one thing come from the outside and be injected as vaccine? The procedure is quite lengthy, for the registration of one drug in Bulgaria several procedures are required. A vaccine may be very helpful, but we don't know yet. The truth is that I worry about the elderly and the people with concurrent diseases," added Prof . Chorbanov.

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vaccines, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria