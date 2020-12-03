Weather in Bulgaria: Warmer Spell, Sunny in Most Regions

Today weak to moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast and with it will bring in warm air. Light eastern wind will continue to blow in the Danube plain. Clouds over many areas will temporarily scatter to sunny weather, with cloudy and foggy spells over the western part of the Danube plain. Later in the day, clouds will become denser, but rains are hardly expected. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, slightly higher in the southwestern regions and along the Black Sea coast.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly and in the afternoon will already be slightly lower than the average for the month.

Over the mountains, clouds will decrease to mostly sunny. After lunch, over the mountains of southwestern Bulgaria it will become cloudy, without rain or snow. Moderate south-southwestern wind will will grow stronger in the evening. The maximum temperature at 1200 m a.s.l. will be about 6°C, at 2000 m – about 1°C.

Over the Black Sea coast there will be significant cloudiness, which during the day will temporarily decrease. The wind will be oriented from the south-southeast and will be weak. Maximum temperatures between 8°C and 10°C. The sea water temperature is 11-13°C, the sea waves height will be 1-2 m.