Free Parking in Some Zones in Sofia in Attempt to Reduce Pollution

Sofia Municipality announced, that buffer parking lots near subway stations in Sofia are free today and tomorrow.

This is necessary due to the increased air pollution in the city. The free parking lots are next to the Inter Expo Center metro stations - Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd., Beli Dunav Blvd. in Nadezhda District and Vasil Levski National Stadium on Dragan Tsankov Blvd.

The goal today is more citizens to leave their cars and use public transport. The "green ticket" measure is not planned for today, because the requirement for it is that the air pollution in Sofia be four times above the norm – or over 200 mg / m3 of PM-10 at least two of the five automatic measuring stations in the capital.

There are no such levels of air pollution this morning. The data of the civil association AirBG show that the dirtiest air is in the "West Park", "Krasna Polyana", "Orlandovtsi" and "Levski B". The association measures the current data, and it can be seen that the increased levels of pollution are 2-3 times above the norm. Teams of the Sofia Inspectorate will organize emergency control of industrial, transport and domestic sources of PM pollution.