COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3138 New Cases, 159 Deaths

3,138 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria from 8478 tests performed. 37% of the samples are positive, according to the Unified Information Portal.

Most cases are in Sofia - 624, in Plovdiv are 337, in Varna - 266.

The number of active cases is 92,360, of which 6,635 people are hospitalized, and 523 of them are in serious condition and in intensive care units.

159 died in the last day and 2,206 were cured.