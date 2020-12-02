Bulgaria Extends Credit Vacation

This was decided by the BNB after permission from the European Central Bank

The moratorium on loan payments is being extended. This was decided by the Bulgarian National Bank, after permission from the European Central Bank. Thus, the term for rescheduling will be until March 31, 2021. Loans whose repayment has already been postponed once can also be rescheduled.

