Economy Minister: BGN 156 Million Will Be Redirected to Closed Companies in Bulgaria

BGN 156 million will be redirected for the implementation of the new anti-crisis measure in support of the businesses in Bulgaria closed by the order of the Minister of Health.

The aid will be differentiated, depending on the lost turnover, announced the Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov.

There will be two rates - 10% or 20% of lost turnover, depending on the extent to which businesses are affected.

"Respectively 20 for non-trade activities and 10 for trade" - explained Vasil Velev from the Industrial Capital Association.

The affected businesses will submit their applications through the National Revenue Agency, and the goal is for the measure to be implemented in the coming days, added Minister Lachezar Borisov.

"What we have planned - we direct 156 million levs under this program. But let's see the expectations, the analyzes, what is currently expected for the business is that about 1 billion levs of turnover can be affected.

The money will come from the operational program "Innovation and Competitiveness", the minister told the relevant parliamentary committee.