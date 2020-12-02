Weather in Bulgaria: Day Temperatures Fall to -11°C in Sofia

It will be sunny today over southern Bulgaria, but in northern regions the weather will be predominantly cloudy and foggy, light snowfalls are also expected there, BGNES reports.

Over the plains fogs will be persistent. Light northerly wind will blow in eastern Bulgaria as across the Danube valley wind will be light from the east. Minimum temperatures will vary between minus 7°C and minus 2°C.In Sofia temperature will fall to minus 11°C. During the day it will get warmer with temperatures varying from minus 1 to minus 2°C at some places in northern regions and up to 8-10°C in the far southwestern regions. Maximum temperature in Sofia will be 0°C

On Thursday both minimum and maximum temperatures will rise. /BGNES