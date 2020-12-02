Director General of Bulgarian Red Cross to Chair Coordination Council in Charge of Vaccination

Director General of the Bulgarian Red Cross Prof. Dr. Krassimir Gigov will head the Coordination Council, which will in charge of the implementation of the Coronavirus Vaccination Plan.

President of the National Operational Staff Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski emphasized that Professor Gigov has broad organizational experience as a former Deputy Chief of the Military Medical Academy (MMA):

"He has the necessary knowledge, the necessary experience, and necessary scope of action for managing such events. They still remember his name in Algeria, where he was one of the main organizers of the military medical service of modern Algeria".

The names of other members of the Coordination Council must be clear by Friday.

Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced that the vaccine storage freezers ordered by the MMA will be delivered very soon.

They will be available to store the vaccine doses needed to implement the Covid-19 National Vaccination Plan.