Patient in Grave Condition Discharged from Hospital in Bulgarian Town of Berkovitsa, Dies in His Daughter’s Car

The man was admitted to hospital because of severe burns. Later, however, it turned out that he had bilateral pneumonia, and his condition sharply deteriorated. Until the last moment the medical institution does not make a PCR test for this patient.

The daughter of the deceased man, Veronica Mladenova, told of the nightmare she had endured. She told BTV that her father had been discharged without treatment from the hospital in the town of Berkovitsa.

"I don't have any explanation, I don't know," the daughter replied to a question about how the doctors arrived at such a decision.

"The surgeon informed me that the Covid ward manager refused admission. I have no information on whether it was full, what the situation was, I have no information. They told me to take my father back," she added.

At the Emergency Center they advised the daughter to take a referral form for PCR test from the GP and head to Montana.

"I went to the other building to pick up the referral. He gave it to me but the referral had to issued elsewhere. I never managed to have my father hospitalized, he died in my car," the daughter said.

"Coming out of the GP's office, I saw my father falling down in the hallway. He died hours later, it's clear he wasn't in good health,' she also revealed.

The mourning daughter said she feels admiration for all who are fighting for people's lives. But she believes there was a degrading and inhuman treatment in her case. She's also ready to seek her rights.

The hospital said that the patient came three days after the burn accident. The lack of hospital beds on November 16 led to the patient’s being discharged and redirected elsewhere.







