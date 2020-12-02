Bulgaria’s Premier: Vaccine Must Be Available to All Willing to Be Vaccinated

To establish a Coordination Council for the implementation of the National Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19 proposed Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov during the regular government meeting, which was held via videoconferencing. The Coordination Council will be responsible for the organization, logistics and storage of all vaccines that Bulgaria will receive, as well as to determine the priority groups for vaccination.

The new unit does not cancel or replace the National Operational Staff in terms of the responsibilities assigned to it, but will play a key role in the implementation of vaccination.

The list of members of the coordination council must be ready on Friday. They have to develop all the logistics and within 24 hours to deal with the issue so that when the vaccine arrives we can be ready on the first day, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

The Prime Minister stressed that anyone who wants it from the health care system should have access to vaccination.

"Focus first on the medical staff, in the most vulnerable groups," Borisov added.

Prime Minister Borisov also said that today 300,000 doses of low-molecular heparin arrive in Bulgaria, which is administered with other medications for treatment of COVID-19.

That's how it's going to be for every single person. Remdesivir is also in sufficient supply, the Prime Minister stressed.

He ordered daily monitoring of the availability of medicinal products for the therapy of patients diagnosed with the novel virus.

Today's meeting of the Council of Ministers also adopted the National Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria for Pandemic Preparedness. This is a programming basic document for dealing with a particular pandemic. On this basis, pandemic plans aimed at dealing with specific diseases may be drawn up in the future if society faces another pandemic.

The main objective of the National Plan is to limit morbidity, reduce the mortality from Coronavirus infection and at the same time provide optimal treatment options for those who are ill. The organization of actions necessary to maintain the functioning of essential sectors and services, provision of information to the public about the course of the pandemic and the measures taken will be worked out. The document clearly defines the coordination between the sectors and different administrative levels, indicating who will be responsible for each activity at all stages of the pandemic and this may be changed depending on its severity and impact. It is envisaged that existing emergency response structures and mechanisms in the public and private sectors will also be used to respond to the pandemic.