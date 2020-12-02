Dr. Alexander Simidchiev: Coronavirus May Stay Longer in the Body and Cause Re-infection

There is an option for the new coronavirus to stay longer in the body and the person could develop symptoms again.

According to the pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev "The fact that a person is ill again does not mean that he has become infected again. This is a person who has been ill, the symptoms have subsided and they have returned,"

The pulmonologist estimated that more than 60 million people are infected in the world, of which about 30 have been “re-infected”.

"When one had the disease and certain levels of antibodies, when there’s evidence of an immune response, one does not need to be vaccinated," the doctor said.

According to him, if we get vaccinated while we are carriers of the virus, nothing terrible will happen - just vaccination will be pointless. "I will be among the first to be vaccinated. I would like to be vaccinated immediately, because we live with the tension of the situation every day. It is mandatory for me to be vaccinated," said Dr. Simidchiev.

He explained that a vaccine against COVID-19 will arrive in Bulgaria when it is registered by regulatory agencies and imported. He expressed hope that an immunization plan would be prepared before the deliveries, which would start immediately.

According to him, there will be a problem with mass vaccination. "It is impossible to spread it to individual GPs. At that point centers must be set up where the vaccine could be given. It is possible that the vaccine can be transported on so-called dry ice, but this can cause great difficulties, as this is a consumable that is depleted and the temperature will rise, "explained the pulmonologist.

Dr. Simidchiev also explained the differences in the different vaccines: "They are several platforms according to the way immunity is created. One of them is where the particle that generates the immune response is introduced into the body with a shell of fat - the so-called lipid nano-particles. They introduce information to the cell how to produce defensive protein. It is recognized by the immune system as a external protein, and the cell begins to work against it.

RNA is introduced in the body, the cells absorb in and begin to produce this protein. It is recognized by the immune system which creates antibodies against it, as well as cellular immunity, "explained the pulmonologist.