Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Ready for Use Next Week in UK

Britain has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

Immunisations could start within days for those who need it the most, such as elderly, vulnerable patients.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

Around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first 800,000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.

Officials promised that people will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn for the jab.

NHS Chief Executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said the health service was preparing for "the largest-scale vaccination campaign in country's history".

Around 50 hospitals are on standby and vaccination centres in venues such as conference centres are being set up now.

Although vaccination can start, people still need to remain vigilant and follow coronavirus rules to stop the spread, say experts.

That means sticking with the social distancing and face masks, and testing people who may have the virus and asking them to isolate.