Latvia Extends Emergency Situation Until January 11

World » EU | December 2, 2020, Wednesday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com

The emergency situation regime has been extended in Latvia until January 11 as part of the coronavirus response, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a press conference.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, which was held in the video format. "To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, the emergency situation has been extended until January 11, and a requirement is being introduced to wear masks on all premises except at home," the prime minister said.

On weekends, only grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to work. On weekdays, stores and shopping malls must ensure that no more than 20 percent of the maximum possible number of customers are in them simultaneously. (ANI/Sputnik)

Tags: Latvia, COVID-19
