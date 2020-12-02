Singapore Becomes First Country to Approve Sales of Lab-Grown Meat

Society | December 2, 2020, Wednesday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Singapore Becomes First Country to Approve Sales of Lab-Grown Meat pixabay.com

Singapore has become the first country to green-light sales of cultured chicken after the national food agency determined on Wednesday that it is safe for consumption, The Straits Times reported.

Cultured meat is produced via cell culture, instead from slaughtered animals. Chicken bites by Californian food start-up Eat Just is the first product to have passed the regulatory approval.

Eat Just CEO Josh Tetrick told the newspaper that the cultured chicken bites would be manufactured in Singapore.
He expects the product to "be served to consumers in a restaurant setting soon," though a timeline for when such chicken bites might be available is so far unclear.

According to the chief executive, in the beginning, such meat would probably cost as much as premium chicken, but the price would fall as production is stepped up.
He explained that "to achieve our mission, we'll need to be below the cost of conventional chicken." (ANI/Sputnik)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: meat, Singapore
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria