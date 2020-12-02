COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3475 New Cases, 153 Deaths

3475 are the registered newly infected in the last 24 hours in our country when 9056 PCR tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are close to 38.3 percent. The death toll for the day is 153 patients, and the cured are 2435, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Currently, the active cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria are 91,587. Of these, 6,635 are treated in hospitals and 493 need intensive care. 722 are newly infected in Sofia, 355 - in Plovdiv and 318 - in Burgas.